Guests from across Surrey and Hampshire marked the upcoming Nepali New Year with a day of celebrations on Sunday, April 12.
Ahead of the Nepali New Year on Tuesday, April 14, the Greater Rushmoor Nepali Community hosted celebrations over the weekend at the Empire Hall and Royal British Legion in Aldershot.
Proceedings began with a ceremonial lighting of candles to symbolise a prosperous start to the year.
Aldershot MP Alex Baker and the Mayor of Rushmoor, Cllr Mara Makunura, joined community leaders at the front of the hall to perform the ceremony.
In a traditional gesture of welcome and respect, guests were presented with khadas, cream-coloured silk scarves, which they wore throughout the event.
The programme included the national anthems of the United Kingdom and Nepal, reflecting the close ties between the two communities in the town.
Cultural performances followed, with young people from the local Nepali community taking part in traditional Ghantu and Maruni dances to the rhythm of the Madal drum.
Attendees were able to enjoy a range of Nepali dishes, including momo and sel roti, while religious leaders from the Buddhist Community Centre UK and local Hindu priests offered blessings for peace, prosperity and protection in the year ahead.
The presence of civic leaders highlighted the borough’s long-standing links with its Gurkha veteran population, many of whom settled in Aldershot after serving in the British Army.
The town has built close ties with Gurkha families over decades, reflected in their continued role in community events.
Volunteer stewards, including former Gurkha soldiers, helped organise and manage the event throughout the day, which concluded with community dinners.
The public celebrations act as a precursor to private family observances taking place on the official New Year.
Nepali New Year, known as Bikram Sambat, celebrates the start of the new year in Nepal’s official calendar, marking a time of renewal, family gatherings and cultural traditions.
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