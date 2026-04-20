Plans have been submitted to convert a Georgian building in Farnham that served as a doctor’s surgery for more than two centuries into seven flats.
Two applications — WA/2026/00638 and WA/2026/00639 — were registered on April 17, seeking permission to change the use of 4 Downing Street from a doctor’s surgery to residential use.
The proposals would see the Grade II*-listed, three-storey building extended and altered to create seven flats, along with associated amenity space, landscaping, parking, and bin and cycle storage.
As the property is listed, a separate application for listed building consent has been submitted alongside the main planning application. Both are being considered by Waverley Borough Council planning officers.
The building has a long history in the town. Downing Street Surgery, later known as Downing Street Group Practice, operated from the site for more than 200 years, serving around 15,000 patients at its peak. The practice relocated in February 2025 to new premises at 1 Union Road, rebranding as Central Surgery and leaving the Downing Street building vacant.
According to Historic England, the 18th-century building is a three-storey brick structure with a chamfered plinth, string courses at first and second floor levels, a moulded wood cornice and a hipped slate roof.
The façade features five tall windows on the upper floors, four on the ground floor, and a central six-panel door beneath a Greek Doric porch with fluted columns. To the rear is a garden and parking for about 12 vehicles.
Residents can view the applications on the council’s planning portal and submit comments during the consultation period.
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