Residents in and around Churt, Farnham and the Surrey Hills are being invited to a new community health event aimed at improving access to local wellbeing support and advice.
The Spring Health & Wellbeing Fair will take place on Saturday, May 16, from 9.30am to 1.30pm, at Churt Village Hall.
Organised by the Health Network Hub (HnH), a newly established local network of health and wellbeing practitioners, the free drop-in event will bring together a range of professionals offering services across nutrition, therapy, bodywork and general wellbeing.
Visitors will be able to meet practitioners informally, ask questions and find out more about local support available in the area. A series of free 15-minute “health reset” sessions will run throughout the morning, offering taster experiences including gentle movement, relaxation techniques, breathing exercises, sound therapy and basic nutrition advice.
The organisers say the aim is to make wellbeing support more accessible in a relaxed, community-focused setting, without the need for appointments or prior booking.
Refreshments will also be available on site, with The Coffee Can and The Cookie Bar providing drinks and baked goods for purchase.
Founder Sarah Bicknell, who runs a functional nutrition practice called Gut HQ, said the idea behind HnH was to bridge a gap between residents and local practitioners.
“I created HnH to give people a safe, professional space to meet local health and wellbeing practitioners, ask questions, and feel more confident about where to turn for support,” she said. “It’s about building genuine connections within the community.”
The Spring Fair marks the first public event for the Health Network Hub, with organisers indicating plans to expand the model into further local practitioner hubs across the region if successful.
Entry is free and no tickets are required. Further information and session timings are available via the organisers’ Eventbrite listing.
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