A traditional pub in Farnham is set to go under the auctioneer’s gavel next month on Thursday, May 7.
Offered jointly with AG&G Chartered Surveyors, it is listed with a freehold guide price of £320,000 with vacant possession at the firm’s auction, which ends on Thursday, May 7.
The pub was previously put on the market earlier this year for £425,000 but failed to attract a buyer.
The property dates from the 1860s and called last orders in 2025. For generations, it operated as a traditional community local with a single bar, live sport, darts and a pool table, although it struggled in recent years to keep pace with changing drinking habits and Farnham’s strong restaurant and bar scene.
The ground floor comprises a main bar area with servery, trade kitchen, customer toilets, storage and a covered courtyard/patio to the rear. The upper two floors contain a living room, bedrooms and bathrooms.
Director and auctioneer Mr Kevin Gilbert said: “This is a rare freehold opportunity, and it is considered the property may suit redevelopment or alternative uses, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”
Bidding for the current auction, the third of 2026, goes live on Tuesday, May 5 and concludes on Thursday, May 7.
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