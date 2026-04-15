Hundreds gathered to celebrate the life of 15-year-old Luis Gabriel Guembes as his former teammates reunited for a moving testimonial match.
Churt Juniors U16 Vipers faced Mytchett Athletic U16 Kestrels at Cherrywood Road, home of Farnborough Football Club, on Tuesday, April 14, in a match played in his memory.
Players from both sides wore Luis’ name on their backs as they walked out in front of a crowd of 698, with many visibly emotional before kick-off.
Mr Mark DeGiovanni, chair of the Luis Gabriel Memorial Fund, said: “Luis loved football and he loved people. This match is our way of bringing those two things together to make sure his memory lives on and that his death is not in vain. We want something good to come from something that has affected so many.”
For Mytchett Athletic, the occasion was particularly poignant. The team had not played together for months but came back together to honour their friend, with more than 20 players eager to take part.
Their coaches, Adrian and Scott, said: “We hope by reuniting the team we can honour Luis’ memory by playing the game the way he always did, giving 100 percent with a smile on his face.”
While Churt Juniors went on to win 5-0, the result was secondary to the occasion, with both teams playing in the spirit Luis was remembered for.
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