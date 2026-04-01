This should give the new council the opportunity to focus spending — and bought-in expertise where needed — on specific short-term issues such as planning developments, the FIP, or the rescue of sites such as Woolmead, as well as on ongoing threats such as environmental damage and fly-tipping. It may even allow progress on long-standing problems such as potholes and, if we can afford it, a solution to the persistent - and now 70-year-old - traffic issues at Hickley’s Corner and the railway level crossing, now compounded by the Waverley Lane development.