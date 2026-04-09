The names of the candidates standing for West Surrey Council in the May 7 local elections have been confirmed.
The Green Party are fielding the most candidates in the three Farnham wards with seven altogether, with the Liberal Democrats, Reform, Farnham Residents and Conservatives fielding six.
Labour is fielding a singular candidate in each ward, with Mark Westcott standing as an independent in Farnham South and William James representing the Trade Unionist and Socialists in Farnham North.
Reform, The Greens, Conservatives and Liberal Democrats are fielding two candidates each in the Haslemere ward, while Labour has put forward one.
Maxine Gale and Steve Dally are independent candidates in the Godalming South, Milford & Witley contest, with David Munro doing the same in Waverley Western Villages.
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