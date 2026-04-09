The names of the candidates standing for West Surrey Council in the May 7 local elections have been confirmed.

Statements of Persons Nominated were posted on https://www.waverley.gov.uk/ this afternoon.

Farnham North Ward
Candidates for Farnham North (Waverley Borough Council)
Farnham Central Ward
Candidates for Farnham Central (Waverley Borough Council)
Farnham South Ward
The candidates for Farnham South (Waverley Borough Council)

The Green Party are fielding the most candidates in the three Farnham wards with seven altogether, with the Liberal Democrats, Reform, Farnham Residents and Conservatives fielding six.

Labour is fielding a singular candidate in each ward, with Mark Westcott standing as an independent in Farnham South and William James representing the Trade Unionist and Socialists in Farnham North.

Haslemere election candidates
Candidates for Haslemere (Waverley Borough Council)
Godalming South, Milford, Witley
Candidates for Godalming South, Milford and Witley (Waverley Borough Council)
Waverley Western Villages
Candidates for Waverley Western Villages, (Waverley Borough Council)
Waverley Eastern Villages
Candidates for Waverley Eastern Villages (Waverley Borough Council)

Reform, The Greens, Conservatives and Liberal Democrats are fielding two candidates each in the Haslemere ward, while Labour has put forward one.

Maxine Gale and Steve Dally are independent candidates in the Godalming South, Milford & Witley contest, with David Munro doing the same in Waverley Western Villages.