The Haslemere International String Competition has once again helped place Haslemere firmly on the cultural map, as young musicians from across the country gathered at the Royal Academy of Music in London on March 22 for a showcase of exceptional emerging talent.
The annual event, which features Under-16 and Under-25 categories, is run in partnership between the Haslemere Festival, the Waverley Ensemble and founder Ishani Bhoola, supported by a dedicated network of volunteers and reported on by This is Haslemere.
“This is my thing,” Ms Bhoola said. “I want to give back and I’m on a mission to help young musicians grow in confidence and improve through performing.”
This year’s junior category saw 11-year-old Joel Hammar receive a special mention in a field of highly competitive performances. Joint first prizes were awarded to Francesca He and Nicholas Feng, with Nikita Koller taking second place and Vasilisa Sokolova third.
In the senior competition, Sofia Demetriades took first prize with a programme spanning Bach, Mozart, Szymanowski and Ravel, earning £3,000 as well as the opportunity to perform a concerto at the 2027 Haslemere Festival alongside the English Chamber Orchestra. Qingyuan Yang also received a special mention.
Judges Clare Thompson and Ofer Falk said the standard required performers to combine technical control with musical personality. “We are looking for great musicality and technique combined with presence and an ability to engage with the audience,” Ms Thompson said. Mr Falk added: “Sometimes you just hear someone and you know they have it.”
Professor Robin Wilson said the competition plays an important role in developing young musicians, offering streamed performances, masterclasses and valuable stage experience. He said it is not solely about winning, but about growth through performance.
Following the announcement of the results, Adrian Stent, Artistic Director of the Haslemere Festival, praised Sofia Demetriades, describing her performance as gripping and confirming she will return for the 2027 festival.
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