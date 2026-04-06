On Good Friday afternoon, the village green outside the Hub was filled with egg-cited families as children lined up in an orderly queue to collect their maps before hopping off across Fernhurst in search of hidden chicks.
Despite changeable forecasts, the weather held, and organisers said the community spirit ensured another fantastic turnout.
Hub manager Liz Rawlings said: “We watched the forecast so carefully this week, but whatever the weather people show up. It’s just wonderful to see local families gathering together and enjoying such simple, honest fun. We are so grateful to our volunteers who helped run this busy event and of course to Tesco and Waitrose who kindly donated Easter eggs.”
Children followed a carefully planned trail around the village, cracking clues along the way before returning to the Hub to claim their chocolate rewards.
The annual event has become a firm fixture in the Fernhurst calendar, with organisers noting a growing “alumni” of children who return year after year to take part.
One former participant, 13-year-old Sarah Stansbury, who has now outgrown the hunt, returned this year to help run the event.
She said: “I loved doing the Hub’s Easter egg hunt for several years and still wanted to be part of it, so I offered to help. I’ve really enjoyed the afternoon and hope to volunteer at the Hub during the school holidays.”
With record numbers, returning helpers, and some yummy treats, organisers may well be forgiven for calling it another egg-ceptional year.
The Fernhurst Hub continues to play a vital role at the heart of village life, providing a welcoming space for events, activities and community connections throughout the year.
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