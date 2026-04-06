Emergency crews were called to Lowsley Farm Drive on April 5 after a serious medical incident prompted a multi-agency response.
On-call firefighters from Liphook assisted South Central Ambulance Service paramedics, alongside Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service crews.
Multiple ambulances and a fire engine attended, leading to significant congestion around the Oak Park estate.
Residents reported delays and urged caution, with motorists advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.
Emergency activity continued for some time, though no further details have been released. Drivers experienced long queues as access in and out of the estate was restricted.
Authorities asked the public not to speculate about the circumstances involved. Access was gradually restored later in the afternoon.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.