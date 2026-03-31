Read and join the Liphook and District Ramblers as they take you on a 6½-mile circular walk from East Worldham to West Worldham and Alton’s King’s Pond.
Seven walkers from the Liphook and District Ramblers enjoyed a six and half mile circular walk on March 15 from East Worldham to West Worldham and back via Alton’s King’s Pond, with early spring making a striking backdrop to the Mothering Sunday outing.
Setting off from the church at East Worldham on a bright, sunny morning, the group was greeted by skylarks overhead and firm underfoot conditions along a network of designated footpaths crossing open farmland. The route joined the Hangers Way before descending into Alton, where a coffee stop beside King’s Pond offered a chance to pause and watch the world go by.
Signs of the changing season were already evident throughout the walk, with blackthorn blossom appearing along the hedgerows, bluebells beginning to push through, and wild garlic still waiting to flower. Bright red and yellow cornus stems added further colour to the emerging spring landscape.
Refreshed, the walkers climbed the steps beside the railway bridge, timing their ascent with the passing of a steam train puffing along the line below, before continuing up to the top of Windmill Hill. From there, wide-reaching views opened out across the surrounding countryside and the path ahead.
Lunch was taken at West Worldham church, providing a quiet midpoint before the final 1½-mile stretch back to East Worldham.
The return leg brought the walk full circle, completing a varied route combining farmland, woodland edges and village lanes in good walking conditions throughout.
Liphook and District Ramblers continue to organise regular walks both locally and further afield, including excursions to areas such as Chichester Harbour. New members are welcome. More information is available via the group’s website or by email at [email protected]
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