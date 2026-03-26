A starting 11 of passionate mums from More House School in Frensham is teaming up with Farnham Town Football Club to host a star-studded celebrity charity match.
The mums are raising funds for an all-weather 3G pitch that will benefit both the school’s students and the wider grassroots football community.
The match is part of the “More Than a Pitch” campaign and will take place at The Memorial Ground on Saturday, May 9. Around 2,700 supporters are expected for a day of football, entertainment and fundraising.
More House is the UK’s largest specialist school for children with developmental language disorders, alongside learning differences including dyslexia, autism and ADHD.
One organiser said: “On a football pitch it doesn’t matter how quickly you read, how confident you are writing or how difficult social interactions might be.
“Effort matters. Teamwork matters. Showing up matters. Sport gives our children confidence and connection.”
The proposed all-weather 3G pitch would allow students to train and compete year-round while also providing a valuable facility for local grassroots football clubs and community teams.
The match will feature a strong line-up of sporting stars and personalities including Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Karen Carney, Wayne Bridge, Montell Douglas, Janette Manrara, Aljaž Škorjanec, Marc Priestley, Noel Hunt, Gundeep Anand, Harry Cooksley, Natasha Udebhulu, and Stuart Walker. The event will be hosted by Di Stewart.
Organisers hope the event will raise a significant contribution towards the £500,000 target needed to deliver the new facility.
One parent involved in the project said: “What started as a conversation between a few mums on the school run has grown into something much bigger.
“This pitch will be life-changing for both our children and the wider football community for years to come.”
The organisers added: “This is about creating a space where our children can train, compete and belong. It really is More Than a Pitch.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.