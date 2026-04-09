More than ninety pupils from Years 3 to 5 took part in the event, competing for the coveted Swimming Gala Shield. The gala marks the culmination of two terms of weekly swimming lessons.
Sarah Palmer praised the event, thanking Haslemere Pool for its weekly coaching, saying learning to swim is an essential life skill and pupils are fortunate to walk to their lessons.
The Sports Ambassadors presented the shield to the winning house captains.
Sarah Palmer added: “It was a fantastic afternoon of swimming and teamwork, and we are proud of all the children who took part. Well done Yellow House."
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