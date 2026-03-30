Plans for a new special educational needs school in Badshot Lea have been recommended for refusal by highways officers over safety concerns.
Camilla McInnes, founder of Beech House School in West Molesey, has applied to open a social, emotional and mental health (SEMH) school at Kiln House Studios in Badshot Farm Lane.
The proposal also includes converting nearby Kiln House Cottage into a residential home for three pupils, with the school expected to cater for around 50 pupils and employ 90 staff.
But Surrey County Council, acting as the county highway authority, has recommended the application be refused, warning it would lead to a significant increase in traffic along Badshot Farm Lane.
In its formal response, highways officers said the development would result in a “significant intensification of vehicle movements” on the narrow single-track lane, which is also designated as Public Footpath 113.
They said the increase in traffic would be “prejudicial to highway safety and the safety of users of the public footpath”, conflicting with national planning policy and Waverley Borough Council’s Local Plan.
Badshot Farm Lane is around 2.8 metres wide in places, with limited passing space, meaning vehicles often have to reverse to allow others through.
The highways authority also raised concerns that the transport assessment underestimates traffic, noting that pupils at similar schools are often transported individually rather than by minibus, increasing vehicle movements.
No changes are proposed to access or parking at the site, and officers said there is not enough evidence to show the existing provision can accommodate the increase in staff, visitors and drop-offs without overspill onto the lane.
The applicant’s plans state the scheme represents an “appropriate and sustainable reuse of existing buildings” and that access and parking would be supported by a school travel plan.
The proposal comes amid ongoing concerns about a shortage of special school places in Surrey. However, county councillor Catherine Powell said the places would be independent and not address local authority demand, with a new 170-place SEMH school due to open in Frimley.
She is among those objecting on access grounds, along with nearby residents.
One resident, who did not wish to be named, said: “The only place cars can pass on the road is in our driveways and with 47 pupils being dropped off and picked up on a daily basis plus all the staff it is just not suitable.”
Cllr Powell added that pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders regularly use the lane and would be put at risk, while increased activity would raise noise levels.
She said there would be “a material impact on the existing residents and businesses that hasn’t been assessed at all”.
The application will be determined by Waverley Borough Council.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.