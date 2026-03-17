The Harting Society
Lord Nicholas Stern will describe the economic opportunities offered by the new focus on growth and sustainability in his talk to The Harting Society on April 2 entitled The Growth Story of the 21st Century: The Economics and Opportunity of Climate Action.
Lord Stern is professor of economics at the London School of Economics and a climate adviser for several UK governments. His most recent book, The Growth Story of the 21st Century, presents the case for a transformation that delivers both prosperity and a healthier planet.
His talk will be preceded by the society’s annual general meeting at 6.30pm.
The society’s autumn programme will begin on October 1 with a presentation by Sir Tom Troubridge of Elsted called The Forgotten Admiral.
It will be a film and discussion about Admiral Sir Ernest Troubridge’s adventures in Serbia during the First World War.
Talks are at Harting Village Hall and begin at 7.30pm. The bar opens at 7pm. Non-members and guests are very welcome, and invited to make a contribution of £5. For membership enquiries call Sarah Wilcox on 07963 909889 or email her at [email protected]
Christopher Sibley
Liphook & District Ramblers
On March 15 Liphook & District Ramblers went on a 6.5-mile walk from East Worldham to West Worldham and back via King’s Pond in Alton.
Skylarks were singing overhead on a very nice sunny morning when seven friends set off from the church at East Worldham.
The going was good on the designated footpaths, crossing farmland and joining the Hangers Way before dropping down into Alton for coffee and a chat at King’s Pond.
Other signs of spring were all around - blackthorn blossom and bluebells, wild garlic yet to flower, and gorgeous yellow and red cornus stems, all speaking of much more colour and beauty soon to come.
After coffee they climbed the flight of steps beside the railway bridge with a steam train puffing along, and went onwards to the top of Windmill Hill, with lovely views of the path ahead.
The lunch stop was at West Worldham church, before finally the last 1.5 miles back to East Worldham and home. It was good exercise in the fresh air, with great companionship.
Liphook & District Ramblers walk in their local countryside and sometimes further afield, such as the Chichester Harbour area.
Sue Bradford
Alton Rotary Club
The challenges facing Alton at a time of local government change were outlined recently to Alton Rotary Club members by town clerk Tom Horwood.
He explained that proposals to replace Hampshire County Council and East Hampshire District Council with a single tier of local government might create new opportunities for existing town and parish councils like Alton Town Council.
Tom is in his first year as Alton’s town clerk after previous local government and charity roles. He sees the council’s role as providing leadership for a range of community initiatives.
He said that among the challenges would be the scale of proposed housing development in Alton and neighbouring parishes.
In the past 20 years the area’s population has grown by 17 per cent, but Tom said current proposals were for 40 per cent growth in the next 17 years, with plans for 3,900 new houses in Alton and neighbouring parishes. He said this would put pressure on schools, health centres, leisure facilities, open spaces and the environment.
At the same time, Tom added, local government reorganisation would mean more distant councils providing fewer services, with the prospect of a growth of public distrust.
Tom believes these changes provide opportunities for Alton and its town council, as the town would probably be one of the major urban areas in a new unitary authority such as North-East Hampshire.
He said there could be opportunities for local control of some district assets, and local provision of improved sports and leisure facilities in partnership with community and business groups.
Alton Rotary Club has paid tribute to one of its most distinguished members, Len Smith, who died last month.
Club president Mike Sanders outlined Len’s remarkable record of Rotary service over 67 years and led the tributes.
Len originally joined Rotary’s Twickenham club in 1958. At the time he was the owner of a local outfitters which supplied school uniforms and sports kit to a wide area.
As well as his activities as a leader of his local club, Len became a district governor in 1977 and had a national role as a member of Rotary’s Council on Legislation.
He served three terms on the Council on Legislation, and was also national vice-president of Rotary International for Great Britain and Ireland before becoming president in 1989.
After half a century of Rotary membership in Twickenham, Len retired from business and moved to Four Marks with his wife Joy.
In 2010 Len was involved in establishing a new Rotary club for Four Marks and Medstead, becoming its first president. Ten years later the club merged with Alton Rotary Club and Len was still active, specialising in vocational issues.
Len held a pilot’s licence. He frequently flew over north Hampshire in a small plane and enjoyed air racing.
He leaves his wife Joy, who played lacrosse for England, and three sons - Jon, an airline captain, Christopher, a former teacher and cricket coach, and Peter Henley, who was the BBC South political editor.
Mike Sanders said Len had given great service to Rotary for almost 68 years, adding: “We will remember his geniality, warmth and wisdom. His contribution to Rotary here and in Twickenham was huge, and he will be much missed.”
For more information visit www.altonrotaryclub.uk
The Arts Society Haslemere
Karin Fernald will give a lecture entitled Edwin Landseer, ‘The Shakespeare of Dogs’ to The Arts Society Haslemere at Haslemere Hall on April 21 at 1.45pm.
Edwin Landseer, also known as ‘The Shakespeare of Dogs’, was a hugely popular Victorian artist who could paint in any medium and is said to have depicted a noble lord on the walls of a Highland cottage using only mustard and strawberry jam.
Landseer was born in London, the son of the engraver John Landseer, and was something of a prodigy whose artistic talents were recognised early on.
He studied under several artists, including the history painter Benjamin Robert Haydon, who encouraged the young Landseer to perform dissections in order to fully understand animal musculature and skeletal structure.
In huge demand socially, Edwin Landseer taught Queen Victoria and Prince Albert to etch. Eventually he became stressed, drunk and mad, comparing himself to one of his own hunted stags.
Karin Fernald is an actor, writer and entertaining speaker who researches and creates vivid pictures of historical characters and their periods.
An established speaker for the National Association of Decorative and Fine Arts Societies, Karin is known for her lively lectures on charismatic wits, diarists and writers from the 18th and 19th centuries.
All her subjects are connected with the fine arts and Karin's fascinating lectures are illustrated with a wide variety of pictures, portraits and caricatures of the day. Complimentary tea and coffee will be served after the lecture.
Petersfield Musical Festival
Jazz legends of the USA were celebrated in a sold-out Petersfield Musical Festival concert on March 14.
The first 40 minutes were presented by the spectacular Brass Breakout Jazz Orchestra. There were star turns from the trumpets, trombones, piano, tenor and alto saxes and clarinet before they settled back into the 1940s big band sound.
Brass Breakout, directed by Jan Zawada, transcribes many arrangements from original manuscript copies. The repertoire was mostly Duke Ellington, starting with Take The ‘A’ Train and also featuring Satin Doll and In A Sentimental Mood.
Their set ended with Patrick Williams’ Just One Of Those Things, followed by a rip-roaring Here Comes The Bull with a long virtuosic drum solo.
The second half featured Ellington’s three jazz, classical, choral, spiritual, gospel, blues and dance-inspired Sacred Concerts. Brass Breakout performed a 1993 version combining them called Sacred Concert which gave the band and Froxfield Choir equal prominence. Gloria Miller added soprano solos.
It took a little time for the sonorities of these groups to meld. Vocal intonation was initially insecure, and dynamic balance between band and chorus took a while to settle.
By the time we got to Freedom these issues were resolved. The singers convinced as a gospel choir, some swaying and rocking in time to the band.
This was music of real variety, with full band or rhythm section accompaniment. Gloria Miller, accompanied by solo piano, came up with magical, wordless sounds, reminiscent of Messiaen’s use of the Ondes Martenot in his Turangalila - I suspect Ellington knew the symphony.
And tap dancer Michael Lin produced a breathtaking display accompanied by choir and band, returning for a finale featuring everyone on stage. The only disappointment about this was the staging, with problematic sightlines.
This was a lengthy but engaging concert, and the audience left the Festival Hall with beaming smiles.
Peter Rhodes
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