The Wrecclesham mothman is leaving the spotlight - at least when it comes to committee meetings.
Local wildlife enthusiast Dr Martin Angel, 89, has announced he is stepping down as chairman of the Wrecclesham Conservation Group (WCG), the community organisation he helped establish to explore and protect local biodiversity.
Dr Angel, known for his extensive moth-trapping and wildlife surveys across Farnham, told members his decision was taken “with a heavy heart”.
He emphasised that the group’s work is increasingly vital for the well-being of both the local community and future generations.
Since its launch, WCG has focused on St Peter’s Churchyard and nearby green spaces, revealing a surprising richness of wildlife in the area.
Dr Angel stressed that, despite the group’s links to the church, it is secular, aiming to maintain and foster biodiversity through research, habitat management, and community engagement.
A central theme of Dr Angel’s leadership has been engaging young people with nature. In his letter, he warned that excluding children from the group’s activities would be “counterproductive,” noting that nurturing early enthusiasm for wildlife benefits both the children and accompanying adults.
“The role of the group is not only to explore what is around us, but to open the eyes of both young and old to its existence,” he wrote, reflecting on how education and overprotective attitudes can dampen children’s curiosity.
Under his leadership, WCG has organised habitat surveys, volunteer working parties, and educational sessions, helping residents understand and enjoy local wildlife. Dr Angel’s dedication has been recognised in previous Herald coverage highlighting his moth surveys and community outreach.
As he steps aside, he wished volunteers the “very best in enjoying, exploring and maintaining our local wildlife,” expressing confidence that WCG will continue its mission of connecting Farnham residents with nature.
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