A Hampshire woman celebrated winning a million pounds - by swigging champagne in a car park.
Steph Churchill, 36, almost missed the chance to pick up the bumper prize as Omaze struggled to reach her.
She said she was travelling back from a funeral and missed multiple emails but was eventually tracked down.
Steph became the latest winner of the Omaze Monthly Millionaire Draw, scooping a life-changing £1 million prize, completely tax-free.
Steph, originally from Bolton but now living in Hampshire, said they were given a bottle of bubbly to celebrate but with no glasses - so she started drinking straight from the bottle.
She said: "I'd been travelling back from a funeral, so I was totally offline, and I missed all the emails.
''When I finally checked my inbox and saw emails from Omaze sat there, I just ignored them at first as I never imagined I’d actually won something.
"Then curiosity got the better of me and I opened one of the emails and replied.
''The Omaze team said I'd won something and they were coming to my house to reveal what it is, problem was I've recently moved and hadn't updated my address, so they had to dash from my old house to tell me the good news, fortunately I'd only moved half an hour away.
"Then the next thing I know, I'm being told I'm a millionaire – I just screamed and gave my husband a big kiss and massive hug.
''If I hadn't grabbed hold of him, I honestly think I'd have collapsed with shock!
"They'd given us a bottle of fizz but no glasses, but that wasn't going to stop me celebrating, so I just drank it straight from the bottle, I felt like a teenager on a park bench but couldn't care less! Rob was driving so he stuck to fizzy water.
“We were trying to get our heads around what had just happened, so I was ringing mates as I thought telling people would make it more real. I was shouting down the phone, 'I've just won a million pounds' and they just thought I was playing an early April Fools on them."
But despite her life-changing windfall, Steph was quickly brought back down to earth.
Steph and Rob share their home with her brother Mike and two rescue dogs - Stephen, a little white terrier mix Steph came across on the streets during a hen do in Greece and brought back home with her, and Twinkle Toes, an enormous Romanian Mioritic Shepherd rescued from a public pound - as well as their Maine Coon cat, Ruby.
The couple are both sales managers in the motoring industry who first met six years ago on a work trip to Portugal.
While Steph spent the morning after the win calling friends and slowly coming to terms with their new financial reality, Rob simply got up and went to work as normal.
Steph said: "This win is obviously transformational, but it won’t change who we are as people, Rob still got up at 7am and headed to work the day after we found out!
''We’ll both keep working as we love our jobs, but all the pressure is off and we can just focus on enjoying life and helping our friends and family.
"We can clear our mortgage, travel the world and do all the things we've always talked about. It feels like I can relive my 20s, but this time with an unbelievable budget."
The couple have already booked a ski trip to France, with bigger adventures to Japan and Australia now firmly on the cards.
''They also plan to rescue more dogs and are now able to explore starting a family. But top of the shopping list is a hot tub for the garden.
Steph added: "We have always talked about doing the garden up, and now we can do that comfortably and will definitely be adding a hot tub as we can afford the extravagance now!
“This win is not just going to change our lives, it is going to change the lives of the people around us too. We will be able to support our friends and family in a way we never could before, and that is one of the best feelings of all."
Matt Pohlson, chief executive and Founder of Omaze, said: "We're absolutely delighted for Steph and Rob. Ski trips, dream holidays, rescuing more dogs and helping the people they love - it's fantastic to see so many brilliant plans already taking shape, and everyone at Omaze is thrilled for their future.
"Omaze gives people the chance to win life-changing prizes, while also raising significant funds for incredible causes. Thanks to the generosity of the Omaze community, we've now raised over £100 million for good causes across the UK."
For more on the latest Omaze draws visit omaze.co.uk
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