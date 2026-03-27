Farnham Paralympian Rachel Morris is just £4,000 short of her wheelchair fund target as the appeal enters its final stage.
The double Paralympic gold medallist, who won titles at Beijing 2008 and Rio 2016, is hoping to raise £15,000 to buy a specialist outdoor chair to maintain her independence and continue training.
Rachel, 46, of Farnham, said her current chair, which she has had for about 18 years, is being held together with zip ties and bungees.
“It’s a nightmare and it terrifies me,” she said. “If I don’t have it, I can’t get outside and do the activities I love.”
The fundraising appeal is now in its final stages, with a last push needed to secure the equipment.
Her friend Colette Macklin said: “Thank you so much to all those who have very generously donated to Rachel's wheelchair fund, it really is very much appreciated.
“A special thanks goes to local business Lighting Controls Ltd and to Farnham Lions, Hedgehogs and the Bourne Show Community for also supporting our fundraiser.
“Rachel is so overwhelmed by the generosity of the community and she is starting to believe that her dream of a new chair is becoming a reality and that is all thanks to the support of you and the wider community.
“Many thanks for your support, we really appreciate it.”
Supporters are now being encouraged to donate and share the appeal to help secure the remaining funds.
Donations can be made via the GoFundMe page set up under Rachel’s name.
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