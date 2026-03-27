A Farnham-based befriending project is appealing for volunteers to help older residents facing loneliness and social isolation across the community.
The volunteer-led initiative aims to strengthen community ties by matching kind-hearted people with an older person for simple, regular visits that can make a lasting difference.
Loneliness affects millions of older people nationwide. For some, a friendly face and a regular chat are their only connection to the outside world.
The Befriending Project aims to reduce isolation by offering companionship, conversation and emotional support.
Volunteers are asked to give one hour every other week or one hour a month to visit a matched person for a chat and a cup of tea. No previous experience is required. All volunteers receive training, including dementia awareness and communication skills, to ensure they feel confident in the role.
“The need for genuine human connection has never been greater,” said Liz Young, project lead and head of recruitment and marketing.
“Our ‘befriending’ initiative is about authentic, mutual trust, and making sure our most vulnerable community members feel valued and seen.
“By giving just one hour a month, you can become the highlight of someone’s week and directly help us tackle this widespread issue. We provide all the necessary vetting and training — all you need to bring is a willingness to listen and share a cup of tea.”
The project is relaunching with a focus on selected pilot towns, aiming to build a sustainable model for long-term community impact. It also provides a pathway for people to access trusted homecare services when needed.
The Befriending Project is a volunteer-led initiative that aims to reduce loneliness and social isolation among older adults while strengthening community connections and awareness of homecare support.
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