The revival of a prominent South Street building has given Farnham more than just another place to eat.
The Third Monkey has brought new life to the former Liberal Club and, in doing so, created something that feels like a genuine, unique asset to the town.
The restoration of the building is impressive, making full use of the space, from a lively bar downstairs to a series of dining rooms and an outdoor terrace.
Inside, the look is smart and contemporary, giving it a more polished feel without tipping into anything overly grand or ornate.
The offering is more than a gastropub, yet still manages to feel relaxed enough for a swift business lunch or a drink after work.
Crucially, the setting is matched by what comes out of the kitchen.
On a recent visit, the food showed a level of consistency that suggests this is a restaurant already operating with confidence.
I started with the hot honey glazed buttermilk chicken — crispy, spicy and sweet, balanced by a coal oil miso mayonnaise that added depth.
For the main course, I had the assiette of Kentish lamb, which proved the standout dish. Cannon, shoulder scrumpet and sweetbreads were all well executed, each bringing different textures while still working as a cohesive plate. The spice-led leg jam, courgette and lovage added structure.
My dining partner began with spider crab paired with squid ink pasta and sauce Américaine, before moving on to sea bream. The fish was neatly cooked with crisp skin, served with a seaweed pomme Anna chip, minted peas and a warm tartare that tied everything together.
Desserts were equally well judged. I opted for a cheeseboard featuring local cheeses paired with chutneys and jams, alongside homemade breads. My dining partner chose the sticky toffee pudding with baked Alaska ice cream, a generous and well-balanced finish to the meal.
Service was attentive without being intrusive, and the different spaces within the building helped create a steady atmosphere throughout the evening.
Farnham has no shortage of restaurants, but few recent openings have made such effective use of a landmark building while also delivering at this level in the kitchen.
The Third Monkey has done both, and in doing so has quickly established itself as one of the town’s most notable additions.
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