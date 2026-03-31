Brownscombe Care Residences has retained its place in the Knight Frank Luxury Care Home Guide for a fifth consecutive year.
The Haslemere-based home, operated by CHD Living, is among a select group of services featured in the annual guide, which assesses care homes on environment, quality of care and resident experience, particularly within the premium end of the market.
Brownscombe Care Residences provides residential, nursing and palliative care for up to 55 residents across two linked buildings, Brownscombe House and Brownscombe Lodge. The home sits within three acres of landscaped gardens on the edge of Haslemere and combines period architecture with more modern facilities designed to support a range of care needs.
The Knight Frank guide is widely referenced within the sector as a benchmark for luxury and high-quality provision, with inclusion reflecting sustained performance rather than short-term assessment. Brownscombe’s repeated listing over five consecutive years places it among a smaller cohort of homes that have maintained recognition over time.
Alongside accommodation and clinical provision, the service model focuses on long-term residential stability, including end-of-life care.
Shaleeza Hasham, Commercial Director at CHD Living, said: “Being named in the Knight Frank Luxury Care Home Guide for a fifth consecutive year is a significant achievement, and it speaks volumes about the consistency and quality of care delivered at Brownscombe Care Residences.
“We never take recognition like this for granted, because behind it is the daily commitment of our team members and the trust families place in us. Brownscombe Care Residences is a beautiful setting, but what truly defines it is the feeling inside, a home where people are known, respected and supported with real dignity.
“That is what ‘luxury’ should mean in care, and it is exactly what Brownscombe Care Residences strives to deliver every single day.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.