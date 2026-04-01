One of the new arrivals, the surrealist painter and printmaker Julian Trevelyan, recalled his first impressions: “What was my surprise then, to be driven up to a venerable Tudor Castle, amongst cedar trees, and to be greeted by a charming young adjutant who apologised profusely for the shortcomings of the staff and the incompleteness of the furniture … where were my endless rows of sleeping soldiers, and the harsh camp routine that I had come to expect?