Farnham Literary Festival wrapped up its final performance as Strictly star returns to the town following a cancelled programme back in March.
"An Evening with Oti Mabuse" at the Farnham Literary Festival was originally scheduled for Wednesday, March 11, 2026 but was postponed last minute as Mabuse had suffered an illness.
The hard-working events staff at the Farnham Literary Festival were able to reschedule the event at St Andrew's Church for Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at 7:30 pm.
Previously purchased tickets from the original date remained valid for the rescheduled event. Refunds were also offered to those who could not attend the new date.
Ms Mabuse took to the stage on Tuesday, April 7, at St Andrew’s Church as she spoke with Kairen Kemp about her debut novel "Slow Burn".
The story follows Lira, a former Latin ballroom dancer whose dreams faded after a life-changing moment 13 years ago. Now running her family’s dance studio while her sisters thrive, she feels her own ambitions slipping away until she secretly auditions for a touring dance show, Slow Burn.
There, she reconnects with Gabriele, a charismatic and notorious dancer from her past. As they are paired together, their chemistry reignites both on and off the dance floor, forcing Lira to confront her past, her passion for dance, and the possibility of love again.
Ms Mabuse also discussed her career on Strictly Come Dancing and being head judge on Dancing with the Stars (Ireland).
Ms Mabuse shared insights into her writing process and inspirations, as well as matters closer to home such as family, motherhood and the work of her dance studio.
The audience also watched a clip from her Oti Mabuse: My South Africa, which aired in November 2022. In the documentary, she visits historic sites such as Robben Island, where she saw the cell in which Nelson Mandela was held during his 18-year imprisonment on the island.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.