North Hampshire National Trust Centre
The talk at the North Hampshire National Trust Centre spring lunch was Confessions of an AmDram Tart by Jonathan Jones.
Nearly 70 members enjoyed the lunch prepared by Nicola Kimber, which was followed by Jonathan’s stories of his experiences as an amateur actor over the past 30 years.
Jonathan opened with the famous monologue from Shakespeare’s play As You Like It: “All the world’s a stage,” recounting the seven ages of man, leading to the inevitable fate of being "sans teeth, sans eyes, sans taste, sans everything".
He followed with the story of his experiences as an actor moving from one to another of numerous local amateur dramatic societies – the very definition of an ‘AmDram Tart’.
Beginning with describing his valuable role as a drawer-back of curtains, for which he was applauded loudly, he went on to tell members about his increasing involvement, moving from being an extra to a supporting actor before reaching the dizzying heights of principal performer.
Jonathan’s journey was not without difficulties and plenty of amusing anecdotes - pratfalls and the like.
He described the problems of learning his lines for increasingly lengthy parts, of responding to cues, of dealing with stage fright, of coping with drunken fellow actors, of changing his age where required, of dragging large recumbent actors across the stage, of needing prompting, of improvising, of being drowned out by low flying helicopters and, perhaps most challenging, singing and dancing at the same time.
Jonathan demonstrated his actorly skills with a fluent presentation showing his obvious ability to learn his lines and speak them with conviction and credibility.
He ended with a plea for everyone to take amateur theatre seriously and support it whenever possible.
Jonathan will perform as Dylan Thomas, reciting Under Milk Wood at the next Farnham Literary Festival, probably on March 6, 2027.
The North Hampshire National Trust Centre lays on monthly talks through the winter, monthly visits through the summer and a number of social events.
Visits planned for this summer include Kenwood House, Goodwood House, the Chichester Flower Festival, Longford Castle and a few days tour of north Wales. To join visit https://NHNTC.com
Alton Hard of Hearing Group
Alton Hard of Hearing Group has just celebrated its 27th birthday.
Kate Dando set up the group in 1999, in response to a local need, and she developed and led it for the next 21 years, arranging all manner of activities.
One of the regular events which still takes place is the lip reading class, at which a qualified tutor provides helpful advice to enable people to maximise hearing potential.
The group still continues under new leadership, so it decided this year to have a party to celebrate 27 years in existence.
Members had a wonderful time, welcoming back Kate Dando, and also Debbie Thrower, who set up the Anna Chaplaincy in 2010. Debbie gave much support to the Alton Hard of Hearing Group while she was in Alton.
The Anna Chaplaincy has continued to thrive and grow, and now has 17 Anna Friends, which helps extend its work to even more lonely and isolated older people in Alton.
At the party members also welcomed the Arford Hand Bell Group, which provided wonderful entertainment and even invited some of the guests to join in with one or two songs.
Members enjoyed a little tipple and some cake, followed by savouries and a cup of tea.
A small presentation was made to Kate Dando in honour of her work to establish and build the Alton Hard of Hearing Group.
It was a splendid afternoon and everyone seemed to have a grand time.
Haslemere Morning WI
At the March meeting of Haslemere Morning WI members heard details of the proposed visit to Stansted House and a walk at Frensham Little Pond.
Individuals then offered their help in providing the weekly cakes for the staff and patients at the Hunter Alzheimer’s Centre.
Paying a return visit, Dr Judith Hill gave a most interesting talk on The Victorians and Entertainment.
At the time of Queen Victoria’s death in 1901 the variety and importance of her subjects’ recreation and mass pleasures were in remarkable contrast to the situation at the beginning of the 19th century.
By the end of her reign, increased leisure time, rising incomes and the expansion of the railways had rendered mass entertainment and recreational activities possible for the aristocracy and working classes alike.
There were still great differences as to how the upper and lower classes enjoyed their recreation.
In the early 1800s the poor spent their rare time off in gin palaces and music halls, whereas the elite would be visiting spas and theatres or hunting and shooting.
But investors were keen to educate and built parks, libraries and other amenities to edify the workers.
All enjoyed the seaside, with the rich using bathing machines and staying in grand hotels, while the others preferred donkey rides and games on the sand.
Brighton Pavilion flew the flag for the wealthy, while Blackpool found favour with the northern textile workers.
While Bradshaw promoted rail trips throughout the country for everyone, Thomas Cook built up a holiday business with his visits to British and overseas destinations.
The pictures accompanying the talk were particularly nostalgic and made for a most interesting talk. Karyl Cragg gave a vote of thanks.
Fay Foster
Alton Rugby Club
A small team of Alton Rugby Club members is compiling a collection of information, memories and records to celebrate the club's 100th anniversary.
Despite a wealth of information gathered from held records, personal memories and documents, there are still gaps in the club's history, particularly from the early years until the early 1960s.
The club is looking for any pieces of information that may be of interest, including personal recollections, documents, newspaper cuttings and photographs.
The club was formed as the Alton & Farnham Rugby Club before the separation into the two entities that currently exist.
One question that has arisen is what led to the formation of a single entity based in Alton, given the geographical separation, the respective sizes of the towns, and the then lack of easy inter-town communication links.
The club is aiming to use all information gathered to help create a printed document, and also to put the information on its website. Any physical material will be returned to its owner once it has been digitally scanned.
Items can be dropped off at the Alton Rugby Club clubhouse in Anstey Park, marked for the attention of club president Malcolm Osborne, or emailed to him at [email protected]
Alan Brown
Cardiac Health
Alton charity Cardiac Health marked 50 years in operation on March 26 with an open day and afternoon tea.
It welcomed more than 50 guests during the morning, included its patron Sir James Scott, East Hampshire MP Damian Hinds, East Hampshire District Council chairman Cllr Graham Hill, Alton town mayor Cllr Annette Eyre and several district councillors including Cllr Adeel Shah.
Guests enjoyed a tour of the purpose-built facilities in Chawton Park Road and a timeline exhibition which explained the development of the charity over the last 50 years.
In 1976 local GP Dr Hugh Bethell launched the first ever community cardiac rehabilitation unit in the UK in rented space at Alton Sports Centre. Since those early days thousands of local families have been helped by the charity.
Sarah Quarterman, who is the chief executive officer of Cardiac Health, said: “So many local people have been supported by Cardiac Health over the last 50 years.
“It’s been a pillar of the community since Dr Hugh Bethell first launched the cardiac rehab exercise sessions at Alton Sports Centre in 1976.
“Led by the latest medical research, and working in close partnership with the NHS, we’ve expanded the range of conditions we support.
“We started as a heart charity but now we support people with cardiac disease, cancer, pulmonary disease and frailty to live better, longer lives through expert-led exercise programmes.”
Cllr Adeel Shah, the community development and engagement portfolio holder at East Hampshire District Council, said: “It meant a great deal to be able to see first-hand the impact of a centre we’ve been able to support in recent years.
“It’s one thing to approve funding on paper, but another to hear directly from people whose lives have genuinely been improved because of it.
“What stood out was the sense of community around the programme. People encouraging each other, rebuilding confidence and finding their way back to better health at their own pace. That kind of support can’t be overstated.”
In the afternoon receptionist and volunteer Annabel Young hosted a social afternoon tea for 50 exercisers.
Alongside a 50th birthday cake, baked by Annabel, everyone enjoyed a tasty array of savoury treats and home-made cakes before exploring the timeline exhibition and exhibits, including press cuttings and other mementos from the last 50 years.
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