Get ready for a roof-raising Saturday night at the 2026 Haslemere Fringe as Mission Impossible Soul Band bring their signature soul and energy to the stage.
Featuring the amazing Bernadette on vocals, the Mission Impossible Soul Band – who performed to great acclaim at the 2018 Haslemere Fringe with hits such as Mustang Sally, Midnight Hour, Amy Winehouse’s Valerie and Pharrell Williams’ Happy – are a dynamic, engaging, fun loving 8-piece band with relentless energy.
A group of lifelong friends who share a collective love of soul, blues and rhythm and blues, their mission is simple: to make you happy and get you moving.
Originally formed in Windsor, Mission Impossible have been bringing musical joy across the UK and Europe for more than 25 years.
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