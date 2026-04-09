Pupils and staff at Conifers House School in Midhurst welcomed the Arundel and South Downs MP for a tour of the newly refurbished building.
Mr Griffith met Executive Headteacher Georgios Chatzakis and Head of School Catherine Miller, who showed him around the site and outlined the school’s approach to providing a structured, therapeutic and inclusive environment for pupils with autism, communication and interaction needs, and complex learning profiles. All pupils have an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP).
During the visit, he heard how the school is responding to growing demand for specialist SEND provision in the local area, and the challenges facing families in securing appropriate support.
Staff explained how small-group teaching, personalised learning plans and a strong focus on emotional regulation are central to the school’s approach, with the building itself designed to reduce sensory barriers and support engagement.
Mr Griffith also spent time meeting pupils and observing lessons in action across the purpose-built setting.
Executive Headteacher Georgios Chatzakis said: “We were pleased to welcome Mr Griffith to Conifers House and to share the vision and values that underpin our school. It was encouraging to see his interest in the work we do and his engagement with both staff and pupils. Schools like ours play a vital role in supporting children with complex needs, and it is important that this work is recognised and understood.”
Head of School Catherine Miller added: “It was a pleasure to welcome Mr Griffith to Conifers House and to share the work taking place within our new school. We are incredibly proud of how well our pupils have settled into their new environment, and it was a great opportunity to showcase the positive start they have made.”
The visit highlights the growing importance of specialist provision such as Conifers House in meeting rising demand for SEND places across the area.
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