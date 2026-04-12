Other scenes include the arrival of Prince Arthur, infant son of Henry VII, who spent his first 7 years at the Castle under the care of Blind Bishop Fox. Cardinal Wolsey, as Bishop of Winchester, also put in a brief appearance before being summoned to his execution by Henry VIII. Elizabeth I featured in two scenes; in one she is discussing finding a suitable husband, and in the second her victory over the Spanish Armada is celebrated by a service of thanksgiving conducted by the bishop.