The keynote address was delivered by Ibrahim Ikhlaf, national director of outreach and public relations for the Ahmadiyya Muslim Association UK, who spoke about service and peaceful coexistence. Guests also heard about the community’s worldwide spiritual leader, His Holiness Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, who is based at the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community’s international headquarters in the village of Tilford, just a few miles from Farnham.