About 150 Farnham residents gathered last Saturday evening for a landmark Peace Dinner organised by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Association Farnham North.
Held at Heath End School, the event brought together people of different faiths, backgrounds and walks of life.
The evening opened with a verse from the Quran: “Be always just; that is nearer to righteousness,” setting the tone for an event centred on dialogue and understanding.
For many guests, the dinner offered a first opportunity to learn about the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, a worldwide Islamic movement founded in 1889 and now present in more than 214 countries. Its motto is “Love for All, Hatred for None.”
Majeed Bhatti, president of AMA Farnham North, said: “You are not merely guests; you are our neighbours. The simple fact that you are here is itself a statement of peace.”
The keynote address was delivered by Ibrahim Ikhlaf, national director of outreach and public relations for the Ahmadiyya Muslim Association UK, who spoke about service and peaceful coexistence. Guests also heard about the community’s worldwide spiritual leader, His Holiness Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, who is based at the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community’s international headquarters in the village of Tilford, just a few miles from Farnham.
Before the formal programme, guests explored exhibitions on the Quran and Islam’s message of peace, alongside displays from Humanity First, the community’s international relief organisation, and the International Association of Ahmadi Architects and Engineers.
In a highlight of the evening, certificates of appreciation were presented to five local charities — Farnham Foodbank, The Hedgehogs Farnham, Farnham Assist, The Williams Club and Farnham Lions Club — all in recognition of their service to the town.
A three-course dinner of chicken roast, lamb korma and traditional kheer dessert brought the evening to a warm close.
Host Aziz Bilal said: “Peace begins at the table. Last Saturday, Farnham proved it.”
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