Bus passengers in Farnham face weeks of disruption after town centre roadworks led to the suspension of a key stop with little warning.
The bus stop on The Borough has been out of use for three weeks following the start of new paving work outside the Queens Head, which began on Monday, April 13.
Local councillors said they were not informed until the day work started, and officers have since apologised for the lack of advance notice. Surrey County Council has now updated its website to reflect the closure.
Passengers are advised to use Union Road as the nearest alternative stop for most services, except the number 65. The number 4 bus is also affected, with its Castle Street stop temporarily relocated while works continue there.
Overnight resurfacing work begins on Monday, April 20, and is expected to last five weeks. Roads will close from 10pm to 5.15am, Monday to Friday.
Work will start on West Street, from Elphicks to The Borough, before moving through The Borough to Royal Deer Junction, then South Street, followed by Victoria Road and finally Union Road.
The last two evening journeys on Stagecoach service 5 in both directions will be diverted during the night works, although the route will continue to serve Farnham Hospital. Passengers are advised to check notices at bus stops or visit the Surrey County Council website for updates.
Central and South Street car parks will also be inaccessible at times overnight. Drivers are advised to use Waggon Yard, Upper Hart, Lower Hart or Brightwells instead.
Separate overnight resurfacing work on Hale Road, between Six Bells roundabout and Roman Way, is scheduled from Monday, May 11, to Friday, May 15.
All town centre roads will remain open during the day.
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