The annual charity event, run entirely by volunteers and organised by Farnham Lions, starts on Thursday, April 23.
Organisers promise the largest and most diverse drinks selection to date, including a new cans bar at the cellar bar featuring wines, cocktails, spirit mixers and no- and low-alcohol options.
Festival chairman Phil Williams said this year’s event had been the most challenging yet to organise, citing rising costs and a shortage of younger volunteers.
Mr Williams said: “The future of events like this, totally run by volunteers, depend on the enthusiasm, energy and skills of those volunteers. Without them, as has been seen at other beer festivals, they collapse.”
Alongside the expanded craft bar, organisers have introduced draught beers from Germany, Belgium and Spain, while a dedicated dark beers bar will showcase stouts, porters and milds. With limited storage space, many beers will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and once they are gone, they are gone.
Entertainment across the weekend includes Thursday night skiffle and rock ’n’ roll from the TR5s, the Farnham Big Band at the sold-out Saturday lunchtime slot, and classic rock and pop from Something for the Weekend on Saturday evening.
The Farnham Lions and Beerex are also looking for volunteers ahead of 2028, when Beerex will celebrate its 50th anniversary.
All profits from the event go to the Farnham Lions’ charity fund, which supports local good causes across the town.
Campaign for Real Ale will also be on site offering two free pints to anyone who joins as a new member during the festival.
Beerex 2026 runs from Thursday, April 23 to Saturday, April 25 at the Farnham Maltings.
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