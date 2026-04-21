Conservatives have set out a series of local pledges for Farnham, Haslemere and Waverley’s western villages ahead of elections for the new West Surrey authority.
The party said its plans focus on supporting high streets, protecting communities and addressing concerns raised by residents as local government reorganisation moves forward.
At the centre of the proposals is support for town centres.
A party spokesperson said: “Parking charges have risen by 40 percent under the Liberal Democrat-led council, affecting footfall and trade.”
Conservatives said they would introduce one hour of free parking in council-run car parks to encourage people to shop locally.
Concerns over development were also highlighted. Conservatives said higher housing targets and a lack of a strong local housing supply had left communities vulnerable to speculative building.
They added that proposals around so-called “grey belt” land were causing concern locally. The party said it would seek closer scrutiny of planning decisions and push for development to be matched with infrastructure such as roads, schools and services.
On highways, Conservatives said hundreds of miles of roads across Surrey had already been resurfaced and pledged to complete remaining work.
They added that a Conservative-led council would use new powers and savings to address road conditions and reduce disruption from utility works.
The party also said it would scrap garden waste collection charges, estimating this would save households about £80 a year.
Measures to support smartphone-free school days were also backed, with Conservatives saying councillors would work with schools to introduce restrictions in classrooms.
The proposals come as political groups outline their priorities ahead of the elections, which form part of changes that will see the new West Surrey authority replace existing district and borough councils.
Candidate information
Candidate information
Phoebe Sullivan – Waverley Western Villages Phoebe Sullivan, a Waverley borough and Thursley parish councillor, has campaigned on road safety, flooding and rural businesses.
Jean Arrick – Waverley Western Villages Jean Arrick, a former teacher, is a Haslemere town councillor and current mayor involved in community work.
Paul Stiff – Farnham South Paul Stiff, who moved to Farnham in 2001, works in debt advice and supports local businesses and lower parking costs.
Tam Traynor – Farnham South Tam Traynor, who grew up in Farnham, has worked for Conservative MPs and focuses on planning, infrastructure and education.
Toby Byfield – Haslemere Toby Byfield, a fourth-generation resident, works in technology and volunteers with Samaritans.
Graham Betts – Haslemere Graham Betts, a former finance director, volunteers with Citizens Advice and supports local charities.
Pat Frost – Farnham North Patricia Frost, a long-time resident and business owner, has served on multiple councils and focuses on housing and SEND.
Joseph Kay – Farnham North Joseph Kay, a lifelong resident, supports action on costs, parking and smartphone use in schools.
Christopher Storey – Farnham Central Christopher Storey has 15 years’ local government experience and aims to support businesses and improve footfall.
Patrick Stephens – Farnham Central Patrick Stephens, a politics student, focuses on education, roads, parking and local improvements.
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