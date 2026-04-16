In less than a month voters head to the polls in a landmark Surrey election.

On Thursday May 7, for the first time in over 50 years, local government will change as the county council merges with its 11 boroughs and districts and will be split into two mega authorities, called East and West Surrey.

Elmbridge, Epsom & Ewell, Mole Valley, Reigate & Banstead, and Tandridge folk will do the same for East Surrey.

Guildford, Runnymede, Spelthorne, Surrey Heath, Waverley and Woking residents will vote in West Surrey elections.

The boundaries fit existing divisions at Surrey County Council, but there will be two councillors for  each area instead of the current one. Significantly, it will mark the end of borough councillors.

Counts will take place at the existing boroughs and results sent  to central hubs in Reigate for East Surrey and Runnymede for the West

Results are expected to be announced on May 8.

How many councillors will represent each area:

Elmbridge: 18 councillors across nine divisions 

Epsom & Ewell: 10 councillors, five divisions 

Guildford: 20 councillors, 10 divisions  

Mole Valley: 12 councillors, six divisions 

Reigate & Banstead: 20 councillors, 10 divisions 

Runnymede: 12 councillors, six divisions 

Spelthorne: 14 councillors, seven divisions 

Surrey Heath: 12 councillors, six divisions

Tandridge: 12 councillors, six divisions 

Waverley: 18 councillors, nine divisions 

Woking: 14 councillors, seven divisions 

 

The West Surrey Council candidates for Cranleigh and Ewhurst

Philip Brooke, Conservative Party

Sean Donovan-Smith, Conservative Party

Rafael Fischer, Green Party 

Ian Hemingway, Reform UK 

Diane James, Reform UK

James Mitchell, Labour Party

Brian Steel, Liberal Democrats

Liz Townsend, Liberal Democrats

Samantha Young, Green Party

The West Surrey Council candidates for Farnham Central 

David Beaman, Farnham Residents

Robert Ellis, Green Party 

Tony Fairclough, Liberal Democrats

John Gaskell, Labour Party

Sandra Johnson, Reform UK

Andy Macleod, Farnham Residents

Jason Richardson, Green Party 

Richard Steijger, Liberal Democrats

Patrick Stephens, Conservative Party

Christopher Storey, Conservative Party

Timothy Visser, Reform UK 

 

The West Surrey Council candidates for Farnham North

Chris Brooks, Green Party 

Mat Brown, Liberal Democrats

Ed Cowley, Reform UK

Sally Dickson, Farnham Residents

Natasha Fletcher, Green Party

Pat Frost, Conservative Party

Huw James, Trade Unionist And Socialist Coalition

Joseph Kay, Conservative Party

Howard Kaye, Labour Party

James Macey, Reform UK

Catherine Powell, Farnham Residents

Matthew Simon, Liberal Democrats

 

The West Surrey Council candidates for Farnham South 

David Baines, Green Party 

Dean Boyce, Reform UK

Benjamin Bristow, Liberal Democrats

Christine Fisher, Reform UK

Michaela Martin, Farnham Residents

George Murray, Farnham Residents

Sam Pritchard, Labour Party

Sally Shorthose, Liberal Democrats

Pau Stiff, Conservative Party

Tam Traynor,  Conservative Party

Mark Westcott, Independent

George Wilson, Green Party

 

The West Surrey Council candidates for Godalming North 

Jon Davies, Reform UK

George Devereux, Reform UK

David Faraday, Green Party 

Ed Holliday, Conservative Party

Daniel Husseini, Conservative Party

Penny Rivers, Liberal Democrats

John Stolliday, Labour Party

Ruth Thomson, Liberal Democrats

Stephen Williams, Green Party

 

The West Surrey Council candidates for Godalming South, Milford & Witley Ward 

Joey Ashworth, Green Party 

Daphne Balde, Labour Party

Steve Dally, Independent

Paul Follows, Liberal Democrats

Maxine Gale, Independent

John Hemmings, Conservative Party

Victoria Kiehl, Liberal Democrats

Ian Lewer, Conservative Party

Alex Roebuck, Reform UK

Morgan Thrift, Green Party 

Alfie Treasure, Reform UK

 

The West Surrey Council candidates for Haslemere 

Jonathan Ashworth, Reform UK

Alastair Bayliss, Green Party 

Graham Betts, Conservative Party

Toby Byfield, Conservative Party

Alex Howey, Labour Party

Oli Leach, Liberal Democrats

Claire-Louise Matthes, Green Party

Terry Weldon,Liberal Democrats

Barb Witt, Reform UK

 

The West Surrey Council candidates for Waverley Eastern Villages

Jane Austin, Conservative Party

Dave Busby, Liberal Democrats

Dominique Crapart, Reform UK

Ingrid Curnock, Green Party 

Martin D`Arcy, Green Party Candidate

Sarah Davey, Labour Party

Kevin Deanus, Conservative Party

Graham Ellwood, Reform UK

Paul Wright, Liberal Democrats

 

The West Surrey Council candidates for Waverley Western Villages

Jean Arrick, Conservative Party

Keith Buchanan, Liberal Democrats

Ged Hall, Reform UK

Andrew Jones, Labour Party

Simon Lightman, Green Party 

Mark Merryweather, Liberal Democrats

David Munro, Independent

Christopher Olive, Reform UK 

Phoebe Sullivan, Conservative Party

Clare Weightman, Green Party