In less than a month voters head to the polls in a landmark Surrey election.
On Thursday May 7, for the first time in over 50 years, local government will change as the county council merges with its 11 boroughs and districts and will be split into two mega authorities, called East and West Surrey.
Elmbridge, Epsom & Ewell, Mole Valley, Reigate & Banstead, and Tandridge folk will do the same for East Surrey.
Guildford, Runnymede, Spelthorne, Surrey Heath, Waverley and Woking residents will vote in West Surrey elections.
The boundaries fit existing divisions at Surrey County Council, but there will be two councillors for each area instead of the current one. Significantly, it will mark the end of borough councillors.
Counts will take place at the existing boroughs and results sent to central hubs in Reigate for East Surrey and Runnymede for the West
Results are expected to be announced on May 8.
How many councillors will represent each area:
Elmbridge: 18 councillors across nine divisions
Epsom & Ewell: 10 councillors, five divisions
Guildford: 20 councillors, 10 divisions
Mole Valley: 12 councillors, six divisions
Reigate & Banstead: 20 councillors, 10 divisions
Runnymede: 12 councillors, six divisions
Spelthorne: 14 councillors, seven divisions
Surrey Heath: 12 councillors, six divisions
Tandridge: 12 councillors, six divisions
Waverley: 18 councillors, nine divisions
Woking: 14 councillors, seven divisions
The West Surrey Council candidates for Cranleigh and Ewhurst
Philip Brooke, Conservative Party
Sean Donovan-Smith, Conservative Party
Rafael Fischer, Green Party
Ian Hemingway, Reform UK
Diane James, Reform UK
James Mitchell, Labour Party
Brian Steel, Liberal Democrats
Liz Townsend, Liberal Democrats
Samantha Young, Green Party
The West Surrey Council candidates for Farnham Central
David Beaman, Farnham Residents
Robert Ellis, Green Party
Tony Fairclough, Liberal Democrats
John Gaskell, Labour Party
Sandra Johnson, Reform UK
Andy Macleod, Farnham Residents
Jason Richardson, Green Party
Richard Steijger, Liberal Democrats
Patrick Stephens, Conservative Party
Christopher Storey, Conservative Party
Timothy Visser, Reform UK
The West Surrey Council candidates for Farnham North
Chris Brooks, Green Party
Mat Brown, Liberal Democrats
Ed Cowley, Reform UK
Sally Dickson, Farnham Residents
Natasha Fletcher, Green Party
Pat Frost, Conservative Party
Huw James, Trade Unionist And Socialist Coalition
Joseph Kay, Conservative Party
Howard Kaye, Labour Party
James Macey, Reform UK
Catherine Powell, Farnham Residents
Matthew Simon, Liberal Democrats
The West Surrey Council candidates for Farnham South
David Baines, Green Party
Dean Boyce, Reform UK
Benjamin Bristow, Liberal Democrats
Christine Fisher, Reform UK
Michaela Martin, Farnham Residents
George Murray, Farnham Residents
Sam Pritchard, Labour Party
Sally Shorthose, Liberal Democrats
Pau Stiff, Conservative Party
Tam Traynor, Conservative Party
Mark Westcott, Independent
George Wilson, Green Party
The West Surrey Council candidates for Godalming North
Jon Davies, Reform UK
George Devereux, Reform UK
David Faraday, Green Party
Ed Holliday, Conservative Party
Daniel Husseini, Conservative Party
Penny Rivers, Liberal Democrats
John Stolliday, Labour Party
Ruth Thomson, Liberal Democrats
Stephen Williams, Green Party
The West Surrey Council candidates for Godalming South, Milford & Witley Ward
Joey Ashworth, Green Party
Daphne Balde, Labour Party
Steve Dally, Independent
Paul Follows, Liberal Democrats
Maxine Gale, Independent
John Hemmings, Conservative Party
Victoria Kiehl, Liberal Democrats
Ian Lewer, Conservative Party
Alex Roebuck, Reform UK
Morgan Thrift, Green Party
Alfie Treasure, Reform UK
The West Surrey Council candidates for Haslemere
Jonathan Ashworth, Reform UK
Alastair Bayliss, Green Party
Graham Betts, Conservative Party
Toby Byfield, Conservative Party
Alex Howey, Labour Party
Oli Leach, Liberal Democrats
Claire-Louise Matthes, Green Party
Terry Weldon,Liberal Democrats
Barb Witt, Reform UK
The West Surrey Council candidates for Waverley Eastern Villages
Jane Austin, Conservative Party
Dave Busby, Liberal Democrats
Dominique Crapart, Reform UK
Ingrid Curnock, Green Party
Martin D`Arcy, Green Party Candidate
Sarah Davey, Labour Party
Kevin Deanus, Conservative Party
Graham Ellwood, Reform UK
Paul Wright, Liberal Democrats
The West Surrey Council candidates for Waverley Western Villages
Jean Arrick, Conservative Party
Keith Buchanan, Liberal Democrats
Ged Hall, Reform UK
Andrew Jones, Labour Party
Simon Lightman, Green Party
Mark Merryweather, Liberal Democrats
David Munro, Independent
Christopher Olive, Reform UK
Phoebe Sullivan, Conservative Party
Clare Weightman, Green Party
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