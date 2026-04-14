Motorists and residents in Haslemere are being warned of months of disruption as a major gas main replacement scheme continues across Lower Street and Tanners Lane.
From the end of March, energy infrastructure company SGN, working alongside contractors I&G Contractors Limited, began a programme of essential works to replace ageing gas pipes beneath the town’s roads. The scheme is designed to maintain a safe and efficient gas supply for homes and businesses and reduce the risk of future leaks.
Due to the location of the existing pipework in the carriageway, temporary traffic lights, road closures and diversion routes have been in place since works began and will remain in force throughout the programme.
The first phase is expected to last approximately 14 weeks along Lower Street, between the junctions of Kings Road and Tanners Lane, with traffic lights operating for the duration. Kings Road and Longdene Road were also closed at their junctions with Lower Street for around five weeks from the start of the works. While closures are in place, no through traffic is permitted, although access for residents within the affected area is being maintained where possible.
The second phase is due to begin on June 8 and will continue for approximately 12 weeks, with works taking place along Tanners Lane between Lower Street and Bridge Street. A rolling road closure will be in operation during this stage, with access arrangements managed as the works progress.
The works come after a burst water main outside Haslemere Railway Station in August last year caused significant disruption, sending a large jet of water into the air, damaging the road surface and forcing the closure of one of the town’s main routes. While the incidents are unrelated, they have added to ongoing disruption on key roads in and around the town centre linked to ageing underground infrastructure.
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