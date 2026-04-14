A beloved Haslemere institution is celebrating 100 years on the High Street — but warns its future is far from secure without urgent funding.
Haslemere Educational Museum, which moved to its current Georgian home in 1926, is launching an ambitious £900,000 appeal to be raised over the next five years to protect its Grade II listed building and vast collections for generations to come.
But the scale of the challenge facing the independent charity is stark. It costs £700 a day — around £250,000 a year — to keep the museum running, with no regular public funding to rely on.
Instead, the institution has survived for more than a century thanks largely to the generosity of local residents and supporters. Now, trustees say urgent investment is needed to safeguard both the fabric of the historic building and the 380,000 artefacts it contains.
Among the most pressing works are £135,000 for roof and drainage repairs, £65,000 to restore original windows, and £30,000 to repair and repaint the building’s façade.
Melanie Odell, chair of the Centenary Appeal, said: “Having been involved with the museum for 21 years, I have seen how much it means to Haslemere and visitors. As I retire, I very much hope that this centenary appeal will enable us to secure the museum’s future.”
Founded in 1888 by pioneering London surgeon Sir Jonathan Hutchinson, the museum began life as a private collection of global curiosities gathered at his Haslemere home.
Today, the museum welcomes around 35,000 visitors a year. More than 80 school groups visited in 2025 alone, while exhibitions, events, a local archive and education programmes continue to draw schools and families.
Donations can be made via the museum’s “100 Years on the High Street” campaign page and the museum will be marking its centenary with a programme of special events, talks and exhibitions throughout the year.
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