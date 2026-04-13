Residents in Haslemere and Midhurst are being urged to take part in a major consultation on the future of local government in Sussex, amid renewed uncertainty after the Government delayed a decision on long-term council reorganisation.
The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government has launched a statutory consultation on four competing proposals to replace the current two-tier system across East and West Sussex with new unitary authorities. West Sussex councils had originally been expecting a decision by the end of March, but the Government has now confirmed no final choice has been made and a further consultation will take place covering the whole of Sussex.
The debate has been intensified by campaigners from Haslemere Heads South, a residents’ group calling for the town to ultimately move into West Sussex as part of wider local government changes.
The group has described the earlier Surrey LGR consultation process as “minimal” and “rushed”, warning that residents on the edge of Surrey are concerned about what the changes could mean for local services.
Campaign leader Doug Thow said: “Residents are already concerned about the county’s high debt levels, and we worry Haslemere will be massively neglected in a new West Surrey ‘mega-council’.”
He added: “We feel we would be better off in West Sussex, where services are already proven for many people living just metres across the boundary.”
The issue comes as West Sussex councils responded to the Government’s update confirming delays to the reorganisation timetable. Cllr Adrian Moss, Leader of Chichester District Council, said the situation was “very disappointing”, warning that continued uncertainty reduces planning time and increases risks to a smooth transition.
The Government’s proposals include options ranging from a single West Sussex unitary authority to a two-council model splitting the county, alongside wider Sussex-wide restructuring options.
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