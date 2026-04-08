It’s the return of the Mac in Haslemere this weekend as “the South’s favourite busker” is back in town.
Archie Mac is back by popular demand with the singer dishing up a brunch-time programme of musical hits this Saturday at Haslemere Methodist Church.
Coffee and cake will be served at the Lion Green venue from 10am with Archie set to perform from 11am.
Tickets are £10 from the church’s Open Door Café from 10am to midday from Tuesday to Saturday, or by sending an SAE and cheque to Haslemere Methodist Church, 2 Crofton Lane, Lion Lane, Haslemere, GU27 1JE.
There will also be a retiring collection in aid of Midhurst Palliative Care. For more details call Malcolm on 07842 973341.
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