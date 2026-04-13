Music Works and Jellytree Productions have teamed up to launch a Youth Media Programme, giving aspiring filmmakers and content creators the chance to join the production team at the Haslemere Fringe Festival. The festival runs from July 3 to July 5, and successful applicants will gain “access all areas” experience across the event.
Funded by the Fringe Festival, the programme will see participants take part in weekly training sessions at Music Works in Milford on Monday evenings. They will learn how to film bands and artists, as well as develop practical skills by working at local events, including the Charter Fair on May 4, ahead of the main festival weekend.
During the Fringe itself, participants will be fully immersed in the live production environment. They will help film performances, capture festival activities, conduct interviews, and assist with set-up and de-rig. They will also support live video production on the main stage, working with camera feeds, video art, animation and effects.
The programme is designed to give young people real insight into the fast-paced world of live events and the music industry. Depending on their interests, students can build experience in camera operation, live vision mixing, video editing, sound recording and interviewing.
The opportunity is open to students aged 14 and over. Applicants are asked to submit a short showreel – no longer than 60 seconds – explaining why they should be selected.
Applications must be submitted via the Fringe website by midnight on April 30. Successful applicants will be contacted within seven days.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.