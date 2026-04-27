A “monolithic” hotel extension likened to a prison block has been approved for the Premier Inn on Guildford Road where the former Beefeater restaurant once stood.
The four-storey hotel extension in Farnham was debated at Waverley Borough Council on Wednesday, April 22, with councillors split on whether the design would be good for the town or too dominating for one of the eastern gateways to the town centre.
Premier Inn and Beefeater, owned by the same parent company Whitbread PLC, are undergoing current strategic changes, with many standalone Beefeater locations being converted into hotel rooms for Premier Inn or into in-house restaurants serving only Premier Inn guests.
Farnham Castle ward councillor George Hesse said: “I do not object in principle to this hotel being extended. But I absolutely do object to the current proposed design and layout.
“What is before you tonight is a monolithic four-storey accommodation block akin to a prison block at Broadmoor towering over Guildford Road. It can hardly be called an annex since it’s bigger than the host building.”
“While I acknowledge the democratic vote I think it is a backward step for Farnham.”
Cllr Carole Cockburn disagreed with these views.
She said: “I could not disagree more actually. I am just delighted that Premier Inn think it's worth doing a hotel extension in Farnham. Farnham is like most towns it's dying and it is a mess. Guildford Road has been a mess as long as I've lived in Farnham.
“I'm delighted they haven't just pulled the plug and said ‘oh well we'll go’. We've actually got something that's going to bring life into that part of the town.”
The application was carried with seven members voting for and four members voting against, with no abstentions.
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