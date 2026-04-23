How can I be sure that William Cobbett’s brother Thomas is the Thomas shown in my tree? He had another son, also called Thomas, born in Portsea and the younger brother of “Droxford George”. This Thomas, a teacher, owned property in Farnham’s West Street but lived in Islington. His father, by then a butcher, spent his final years living with him and, when he died on November 30, 1847, an obituary was placed in many newspapers. It tells all we need to know.