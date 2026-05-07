Rail passengers around Surrey and Hampshire have been told to expect major disruption for the rest of the day because of an earlier radio fault.
It’s been a day of chaos on the South’s railways with most services through Woking and Guildford being affected because of “issues with communication systems”.
Problems began during the morning rush hour with a fault with the radio system between drivers and signallers being reported around 9am.
Network Rail says the fault has now been resolved but disruption is expected to last all day with South Western Railway services among the worst affected.
Services from Alton, Farnham, Aldershot, Petersfield and Haslemere to Guildford, Woking and London Waterloo are among those affected.
Passengers have been urged to give themselves extra time for travel as trains may be held in stations while delays and cancellations are possible.
There are live service updates on www.nationalrail.co.uk or www.southwesternrailway.com while train tickets are being accepted on Stagecoach bus routes in affected areas in the meantime.
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