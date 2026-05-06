A Farnham man who was found guilty of numerous offences of indecent assault against children has been sentenced to 21 years in prison following a hearing at Guildford Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday, May 5).
John Maddox, 83, of Farnham, was found guilty of 20 offences involving seven victims aged between eight and 15 at the time, including 19 counts of indecent assault. These offences took place between 1972 and 2004.
Maddox had already pleaded guilty to six counts of indecent assault between 1982 and 1999 relating to three victims aged between nine and 12 at the time at a hearing on 7 June 2024.
An investigation was launched in 2020 after two adults came forward to report non-recent allegations of sexual abuse which occurred when they were children.
Maddox ran a dance school called Gardenia School of Dance, and he had made contact with the victims when they were children through family relations or the dance school. A significant number of the offences occurred at Maddox’s home address and involved both male and female children.
Following further enquiries, Maddox was arrested at his home address in September 2020. His house was searched, and various items were seized.
Maddox admitted to sexually abusing a number of children during initial interview. Further victims were identified as the investigation progressed, and a second police interview was conducted in June 2022, where he made several admissions to further abuse, but also denied several other allegations.
In November 2022, Maddox was arrested a final time in relation to additional allegations which had been made against him. During his third police interview under caution, he answered “no comment” to all questions. Maddox was charged via postal requisition in January 2024.
Six of Maddox’s victims were willing to share extracts from their victim impact statements, detailing the long-term effect this abuse has had on their lives.
“He was the adult. He was the teacher. He was the one entrusted with our care and safety. Instead of protecting us, he abused the trust placed in him and used his position of authority to harm the very children he was meant to guide and protect.”
“My childhood and innocence were taken away from me in a time and place where I was meant to be safe. There's no way to completely forget the very embedded emotional and physical trauma caused by John. The sexual abuse I suffered is now a part of me, no matter whether I want it to be or not.”
“Before this, I loved dancing, but that has now been tainted. There are certain songs that I cannot listen to without being reminded of him and what happened. I have thought about joining adult dance groups again, but the idea of dancing with a male instructor now makes me feel uncomfortable and puts me off completely.”
“I have not danced since, despite wanting to, because the thought of physical contact causes significant anxiety and discomfort. I am more wary around men and lack confidence in telling them when a touch or look is inappropriate.”
“I felt unclean and had low self-worth. Building close friendships was difficult, never feeling safe to explain what I'd been through. I also started to drink heavily from 18 and it has had a severe impact on my health and mental wellbeing, but I am now getting on with my life and I have closed that whole chapter.”
“I try to live everyday with an open heart, and with trust, but what happened to me does make it extremely hard. John does not have remorse. If he did, we wouldn’t even be here. One selfish, cruel man, has altered the lives of so many, for so long.”
Detective Sergeant Brendan Roberts, who investigated the case, said: “John Maddox was a sexual predator who preyed on children, he manipulated and took advantage of situations to sexually abuse his victims, through family connections or the dance school he ran.
I would like to praise the victims for their courage in coming forward and giving evidence to help ensure that Maddox is behind bars where he belongs.”
For more information and where to seek support if you are a victim of sexual abuse, visit here: www.surrey.police.uk/ro/report/rsa/alpha-v1/advice/rape-sexual-assault-and-other-sexual-offences/
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