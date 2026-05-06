These are the words of a woman who fell victim to a man who raped, sexually assaulted and psychologically abused two women.
On Thursday, 30 April, Bradley Hughes, 35, from Woking was sentenced at Guildford Crown Court to 24 years imprisonment and eight years on extended licence.
Following a three week trial, he was found guilty of three counts of rape, one count of coercive and controlling behaviour, one count of stalking and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
In 2022, Hughes carried out a torrent of abuse against one woman. He would threaten and control different aspects of her life.
On the evening of 26 July 2024, Hughes and another woman stayed at a hotel in London for the night.
During this visit, Hughes accused the woman of being involved with other men and, on returning to the hotel, made threats to kill her, her friends, and her former partners.
When he later returned, he kicked the door multiple times, resulting in damage.
The victim stated this caused her immense fear, and she barricaded herself in the bathroom, having to phone hotel security for help.
After that evening, Hughes showed up at the woman's home at multiple times throughout the week uninvited and subjected her to repeated calls and abusive messages.
Investigating Officer, Detective Constable Whibley said: “This was a deeply distressing case involving two victims who showed considerable strength and courage in coming forward and supporting this investigation."Violence of this nature has a lasting impact.
“Our priority throughout has been to support the victims and ensure their voices were heard. I hope this outcome demonstrates that offences of this nature will be thoroughly investigated and offenders will be brought to justice.”
In a victim impact statement, one woman spoke directly to the offender, stating: "No one should be in fear of their life or the lives of others. No one should be made to feel the way I’ve felt…And whilst this part ends today, I’ll unfortunately always be left with what you did to me.
“Those scars run deep but after today you will never look at me again. So, hear me and know that what you did to me doesn’t define me. My strength does."
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