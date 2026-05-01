A former mayor has been jailed after attempting to cover up the rape of a 15-year-old girl by her son.
Naheed Ejaz, 61, of Abbotsbury, Bracknell, was found guilty of perverting the course of justice, while her son, Diwan Khan, 41, was convicted of rape.
Khan attacked the girl in his car in the Fleet and Farnborough area in July 2024. He was found guilty following a trial at Winchester Crown Court in February.
The court heard Khan knew one of the girl’s friends and raped her after dropping the friend at her home.
He had supplied the girl with vodka laced with MDMA before attacking her while she was unconscious and filming the assault.
The incident was reported to police by a third party on September 10, 2024.
When officers attended Khan’s home address two days later, Ejaz answered the door but delayed opening it. Body-worn video later captured a conversation between the pair in Urdu in which they discussed hiding an item.
Despite multiple searches, the phone used to film the attack has not been recovered.
Khan was found guilty of one count of rape and had previously admitted perverting the course of justice. Ejaz was also convicted of perverting the course of justice.
Both were sentenced at Winchester Crown Court on Thursday, April 30.
Khan was jailed for 12 years and must serve at least eight years before being considered for parole. He was also given a five-year extended licence period.
He was made subject to a sexual harm prevention order for 20 years, an indefinite restraining order, and will remain on the sex offenders register for life. He has also been barred from working or volunteering with children for life.
Ejaz was jailed for three years and must serve at least 16 months before being considered for parole.
Detective Constable Lee Clement, of Hampshire Police’s Child Abuse Investigation Team, said: “The victim in this case has shown considerable bravery during the investigation, and in having to relive her experience in court.
“This attack continues to have a significant impact on her mental health. We hope that this result helps in some way in her recovery.
“Khan targeted a vulnerable teenage girl, and then, along with his mother Ejaz, tried to cover up evidence to hinder our investigation. Khan is deservedly behind bars, and we always believed that Ejaz’s behaviour stepped over the threshold into criminality.
“We hope that this result will give confidence to others who have experienced these type of offences. You will be listened to and supported, and we have specially trained officers to investigate these offences.”
Susan Halliwell, chief executive of Bracknell Forest Council, said: “Our thoughts remain with the brave young girl whose life has been undoubtedly changed forever due to the heinous crimes of former mayor Naheed Ejaz and former mayoral consort Diwan Khan.
“We thank the police and judicial system for ensuring that both Ejaz and Khan received relevant custodial sentences.
“While the crimes were committed in Ejaz and Khan’s personal life outside of their civic roles, it does not make them any less abhorrent.”
The council confirmed it has launched an investigation into taxi licences previously held by both defendants.
Council leader Cllr Helen Purnell said: “Today is about the bravery of the victim who has spoken out. I want to thank her for her courage.
“While there will never be a punishment that eradicates the pain and suffering caused by this crime, it is right that both Ejaz and Khan are now behind bars.
“Abuse against women and girls has no place in Bracknell Forest.”
Ejaz served as Mayor of Bracknell Forest from May 2023 to May 2024 and stepped down as a councillor in September 2024.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.