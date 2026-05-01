The comments follow a suspected stabbing in Golders Green, north London, in which two Jewish men were injured. A man has since appeared in court charged with attempted murder in connection with the incident.
The Rt Revd Paul Davies, Acting Bishop of Guildford, also issued a message of support.
He said: “My prayers are particularly with the victims, their families, friends and community. The rise of antisemitism in London and elsewhere in our country is deeply disturbing.
“I stand in solidarity with the Jewish community and my friends across the faith communities in Surrey and Hampshire in protecting the fundamental right of every person to hold and practise their faith without any form of discrimination, and in condemning all hatred and violence.”
He added: “Please join me in holding our precious friends in the Jewish community in your prayers at this time.”
Pedro Wrobel, chief executive of Waverley and Guildford borough councils, said he was “deeply concerned” following the incident.
He said: “Our thoughts are with the victims, who are reported to be in a stable condition, and with their families, friends and wider community. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to all those affected by this violent and distressing attack.
“Any act of terrorism or violence motivated by hatred has no place in our society. We are particularly troubled by reports that this incident deliberately targeted the Jewish community. Racism, antisemitism and religious bigotry in all its forms are wholly unacceptable and must be challenged wherever they appear.”
Mr Wrobel said both councils remained committed to “mutual respect, inclusion and the protection of fundamental freedoms”, highlighting their support for the Guildford Declaration of Freedom of Religion and Belief.
He added: “At times like this, it is vital that communities come together in solidarity. We stand firmly alongside communities of all faiths and none, and we reaffirm our commitment to working with partners, residents and community organisations to promote understanding, cohesion and safety.
“Hatred and violence will not divide us. Our shared values of compassion, tolerance and respect are stronger than those who seek to undermine them.”
Rabbi Alex Goldberg, Jewish Chaplain to the University of Surrey, said the attack was a “stark reminder” that antisemitism remains a threat.
He said: “Our thoughts are with the victims and their families following this deeply disturbing attack in Golders Green.
“When any community is targeted because of who they are, it strikes at the heart of the society we all share. This attack is a stark reminder that antisemitism remains a real and present danger for Jews in our country, and it must be confronted without hesitation.”
Rabbi Goldberg thanked local councils, faith leaders and members of the public who had offered support, adding that communities in Guildford and Waverley would “stand together – across all faiths and backgrounds – to challenge hatred wherever it appears”.
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