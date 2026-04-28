This month’s selected causes include Haslewey Community Centre, a long-established community hub offering a welcoming space for people of all ages to connect through social, recreational and wellbeing activities. South West Surrey Domestic Abuse Service provides vital confidential support, advice and emotional help to anyone affected by domestic abuse across Guildford and Waverley. Waverley Hoppa Community Transport also features, offering accessible and affordable transport for older, disabled and vulnerable residents across the borough.