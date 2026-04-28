St George’s Day was marked in style as pupils from Camelsdale Primary School and St Ives School joined members of the Royal Society of St George for a series of ceremonies and celebrations across London and Haslemere.
Children, staff and families travelled to the Cenotaph and Westminster Abbey on Saturday, April 18 to take part in the annual St George’s Day wreath laying ceremony and parade. Pupils laid a wreath with pride and had the opportunity to meet the Lord Mayor of Westminster during the commemorations.
On St George’s Day itself (April 23), members gathered in Haslemere High Street for a flag-raising ceremony and service, before a joint school assembly at Camelsdale Primary School brought the celebrations closer to home. The assembly included the sharing of specially made St George’s Day biscuits, a retelling of the legend of St George and the Dragon, and a range of engaging facts about England’s history and traditions.
A highlight for many of the children was taking part in a community gesture of kindness, handing out red roses to members of the public during their journey to London, at Waterloo Station and in Haslemere High Street. The roses, generously supplied by Marley Flowers in Haslemere, were warmly received and sparked many smiles and conversations along the way.
The celebrations formed part of a wider effort to recognise and promote English culture and heritage, with both schools proud members of the Royal Society of St George. Staff said the event offered pupils a valuable chance to take part in national traditions while experiencing important civic ceremonies first-hand.
Organisers noted the growing enthusiasm each year, with children taking an active role in representing their schools and community. The sight of pupils carrying flags, laying wreaths and sharing flowers helped create a strong sense of pride, respect and togetherness throughout the day’s events.
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