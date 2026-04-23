Mayor Jean Arrick celebrated the culmination of her year in office with a civic reception, marking a busy and impactful 12 months ahead of handing over the chain on May 14.
Speaking at the event, the mayor described the role as both demanding and fulfilling, highlighting the growing responsibilities of the town council. She said: “It has been a very interesting year. The town council has extended the range of activities they are involved in, which makes the office a very busy place. The most important aspect has been the transfer of some assets from Waverley.”
Supporting local causes was a key focus throughout her term. As part of her mayoral duties, she selected two charities to champion: the Royal Surrey Surgical and Cancer Innovation Centre and the 1st Hindhead Scouts.
“I was enthusiastically helped by town hall staff in raising funds for these two charities, from car boot sales to the gala ball and a quiz night held here,” she said. “We are still waiting on the final total, but I believe it is more than £4,000. My thanks to all the people who helped me in raising these funds.”
She said: “We are delighted that Jean has chosen us as one of her charities for her year as mayor.”
Martin Waterhouse, chairman of trustees for Hindhead Scouts, also welcomed the fundraising effort. He said: “It’s fantastic – it’s a huge amount and we’ve got some really big plans for it. This support will make a real difference to what we can offer young people in the area.”
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