A man has been jailed for more than five years after stalking and harassing four people.
Richard Pexton, 51, of Cody Road, Farnborough, sent the victims unwanted messages, made repeated posts about them on Facebook and contacted other people about them.
His behaviour between December 2024 and October 2025 caused the victims serious alarm and distress, with a substantial adverse effect on their day-to-day activities.
Police launched an investigation, and Pexton spat at officers when he was arrested at his home address in October 2025.
He was charged and later pleaded guilty to four counts of stalking involving serious alarm or distress, assault by beating of an emergency worker and possession of a Class B controlled drug.
Pexton was jailed for a total of five years and three months at Winchester Crown Court on Thursday, April 17. He was also handed a restraining order and banned from contacting the victims.
PC Olivia Cox, from CID North, said: “This week is National Stalking Awareness Week, and we want to be clear that our officers take all reports of stalking incredibly seriously.
“Richard Pexton’s behaviour was completely unacceptable as no-one should have to live with such levels of harassment and unwanted contact.
“I would like to thank the victims for coming forward and reporting this to police, and for their help throughout the investigation.
“We encourage anyone who has been affected by this type of behaviour to please contact police. Our teams will carry out a thorough investigation to ensure offenders face the consequences of their actions.”
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