Officers were called at 12.44pm on Thursday, April 16 to reports of a blue Ford Explorer colliding with three parked cars and two pedestrians at the southbound services.
Both pedestrians – a man in his 80s and a woman in her 70s – sustained serious injuries.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been notified.
Det Sgt Gary Doughty, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We are now appealing for any witnesses not already spoken to by police at the scene, and anyone with relevant dash cam footage to contact us.”
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