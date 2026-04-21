A teenage boy seriously injured in a crash at a notorious Farnham junction is expected to make a full recovery, friends of the family have said.
The news comes as renewed calls are being made for safety improvements at Hickley’s Corner on the A31 Farnham bypass following a series of serious incidents.
Maxim Palmer was struck by a BMW at the junction in March, suffering life-threatening injuries.
A friend of the family said: “This incident has had a massive impact on the young man and has had a huge knock-on effect for his friends and family.”
Maxim was initially treated in intensive care in London before being transferred to Frimley Park Hospital, where he remains in intensive care.
The crash was the second serious collision involving a pedestrian at the junction this year, after a 21-year-old man was killed in the early hours of New Year’s Day.
The junction links Farnham railway station with the town centre and is used by hundreds of pedestrians each day.
Residents, including young people in the town, have called for stronger safety measures.
Evie Goode, a friend of Maxim, said: “We have contacted the council and have been informed that they are looking into options such as more lights, cameras etc. What we as a group of young individuals are concerned about, however, is whether this really is enough?
“People die on this road, but to the public eye it seems as if the council is more concerned with widening our pavements than seeking a real solution. We want change, not another hospitalisation.”
Another friend, Poppy Richins, added: “We as a group have spoken about more viable alternatives such as building a raised crossing and reducing the speed limit. This would mean that anyone speeding will damage their cars, hopefully saving lives.”
Other residents have also suggested measures including speed cameras, a reduction in the speed limit and the construction of a pedestrian underpass or bridge.
However, some said responsibility does not lie solely with drivers, with reports that pedestrians often ignore traffic signals to cross more quickly.
A Surrey County Council spokesperson said a proposed A31 Farnham Corridor Scheme is currently being assessed and would be subject to significant government funding in the future.
They added: “Following the three separate incidents involving collisions between vehicles and pedestrians over the last few months at the junction of the A31 with Station Hill and South Street, including tragically a fatality in the early hours of New Year’s Day, Surrey County Council has been investigating options for improving the safety of this junction irrespective of what causes might eventually be established by the detailed investigations by the police.
“These have included a survey of traffic speeds on the A31 to assess reducing the limit from 50 mph to 40 mph, video surveys of compliance with traffic signals, an assessment of street lighting, and a request to the Town Council to remove flower troughs where they may obstruct visibility between pedestrians and drivers.”
The spokesperson said additional louvres would be provided on pedestrian signals to reduce the risk of confusion between red and green phases, alongside a review of signal settings.
They added they would also act on any advice from police following their investigations.
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